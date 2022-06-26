NewsLifestylePeople
SAMANTHA RUTH PRABHU

Samantha Ruth Prabhu visits Dubai on mini-vacation with BFF Shilpa Reddy, enjoys dinner date: PHOTO

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is in Dubai where she is vacationing with her BFF Shilpa Reddy. On Saturday, the girls went on a dinner date and photos are out on social media. 

Last Updated: Jun 26, 2022, 08:16 PM IST

Trending Photos

Samantha Ruth Prabhu visits Dubai on mini-vacation with BFF Shilpa Reddy, enjoys dinner date: PHOTO

Hyderabad: For a girls' night out in Dubai, actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu and her closest friend Shilpa Reddy got together. Sahitya Reddy, the sister of Shilpa Reddy, joined them. Pictures from their meeting in Dubai had everyone's attention.

Shilpa Reddy uploaded a photo to Instagram with the caption, "Wonderful to have had an unexpected chance to finally make My sister meet Sam and Sam meet my sister My two favourite women & Well , Dheva always Finds it fun to catch up with Sam Aunty too #dubaidaires Samantha Ruth Prabhu @sahityareddy."

She also shared another pic with Samantha and wrote, "Guess whom did we have a chance to catch up with in Dubai".

Samantha Ruth Prabhu

On the job front, Samantha has a number of high-profile films scheduled for release in the near future, including the Hindi drama 'Citadel', 'Yashoda', and Gunasekhar's magnum opus: 'Shakuntalam'.

In the Hollywood film 'Arrangement of Love', Samantha will be seen portraying a significant role.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is the female lead alongside Arjun Reddy fame Vijay Deverakonda's next rom-com 'Kushi'.

Samantha Ruth PrabhuSamantha in DubaiSamantha vacationSamantha picsSamantha photosSamantha divorceNaga Chaitanya

