Sanjay Dutt

Sanjay Dutt asks Ranbir Kapoor to ‘make kids soon’, says Alia Batt was ‘born and brought up in front of me’

Giving advice to Ranbir on marriage, Sanju baba asked him to make kids soon. 

New Delhi: Actor Ranbir Kapoor essayed the role of Sanjay Dutt in his biopic made by filmmaker Rajkummar Hirani. The two no doubt share a close bond and Ranbir’s performance as Sanju won him various accolades and awards. The actor got into the skin of Sanjay Dutt for his role. Now as rumours of Alia and Ranbir getting married in April have created frenzy, Sanjay Dutt, who is currently busy promoting his upcoming film ‘KGF Chapter 2’ was asked about the impending wedding.

In an interview with ETimes Sanjay first said, “Is he getting married?” When prodded, the actor shared that he is happy for Ranbir and that  Alia Bhatt was literally raised in front of him.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

“If he is getting married, I am really happy for him. Alia was literally born and brought up in front of me,” shard Sanjay.

Giving advice to Ranbir on marriage, Sanju baba asked him to make kids soon. “Marriage is a commitment they are making to each other. And they have to stick by that, hold each other’s hands and move ahead in happiness, peace and glory. Make kids soon Ranbir, and stay happy,” he said.

Sanjay Dutt also said that a marriage takes both the parties to compromise but they should remember their commitment to each other.

Yash starrer ‘KGF Chapter 2’ marks Sanjay Dutt’s debut in Kannada cinema. The much-awaited film is scheduled to hit theatres on April 14.

