Sanjay Dutt Exchanges Wedding Vows For Fourth Time; Wedding Video Goes Viral

Mumbai: Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt, who was recently seen in the streaming movie ‘Ghudchadi’, has exchanged the wedding vows once again. However, the actor took the pheras with his wife Maanayata Dutt.

On Wednesday, a video of the actor taking pheras with Maanayata went viral on social media. The video showed Sanjay Dutt in a saffron-coloured kurta and pyjama and a towel, while Manyata Dutt wore white and plain clothes.

The pheras were reportedly taken as a part of a pooja at their newly renovated house in Mumbai. Maanayata even shared a picture of the pooja ceremony on her Instagram Story.

The picture features the couple sitting together for the puja. Sanjay has been married thrice. In 1987, he married Richa Sharma, who passed away in 1996 due to brain tumour.

In 1998, he tied the knot with Riya Pillai, who was an air hostess and model. The two parted ways in 2008. The same year in Goa, he married Maanayata, nee Dilnawaz Sheikh.

Sanjay and Maanayata, who tied the knot in 2008, became proud parents to the twins in 2010.

Sanjay’s family moved to Dubai before the first lockdown in 2020, and have been living there since then. Maanayata has been with Sanjay through thick and thin as she has lent support to her husband during his jail term and his fight with lung cancer back in 2020. Sanjay Dutt’s life hasn’t been a bed of roses, the actor has committed a lot of mistakes, and has paid heavily for it. His life has been documented in the Ranbir Kapoor-starrer biopic ‘Sanju’ which had its fair share of criticism.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sanjay will be next seen in Kannada language pan-India film ‘KD – The Devil’. The film also stars Dhruva Sarja, Shilpa Shetty Kundra, and V Ravichandran. The film, presented by KVN Productions, has been directed by Prem, and is based on true events from the Bangalore of the 1970s.