Sanjay Dutt's new pic goes viral, netizens express concern over actor's health

New Delhi: A recent photo of superstar Sanjay Dutt while posing with a fan has triggered health concerns for the actor. He is seen wearing a blue collar t-shirt, dark blue cargo pants, white canvas shoes and carrying a sling bag. He appears weak with drawn cheekbones and has lost some weight.

After the photo went viral, social media users wished the "Munna Bhai M.B.B.S." star a speedy recovery. Many well-wishers prayed for him to get well soon after seeing him lose weight since he announced a break from work.

SEE PIC:

On August 11, Sanjay Dutt had shared that he was taking a break for medical treatment. Although the 61-year-old actor did not divulge any detail, trade analyst and film industry insider Komal Nahta subsequently confirmed that Sanjay has been diagnosed with lung cancer.

On the work front, Sanjay Dutt will resume shooting for KGF: Chapter 2, where he plays the antagonist Adheera.

His last release was Mahesh Bhatt directorial Sadak 2 and his upcoming movie is Bhuj: The Pride of India. He is also working on Yash Raj Films' Shamshera with Ranbir Kapoor and Vaani Kapoor.