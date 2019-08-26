Sapna Choudhary grooves to 'Teri Aakhya Ka Yo Kajal' song with 'bedhadak' girl Gudiya—Watch

New Delhi: Popular Haryanvi singer-dancer Sapna Choudhary's blockbuster track 'Teri Aakhya Ka Yo Kajal' became a must-played number—all thanks to the star who danced on it, making it go viral on social media.

Now, the star was recently present at an event and grooved to 'Teri Aakhya Ka Yo Kajal' with &TV's Gudiya from daily soap 'Gudiya Humari Sabhi Pe Bhari'.

Sapna wrote in the caption: “Finally met someone who could match steps with me! Meet India’s most bedhadak girl in #GudiyaHumariSabhiPeBhari on 27th August at 9.30 pm only on &TV, Mon-Fri Tag @andtvofficial #andtvofficial”

The post has already garnered over 162,165 views on Instagram.

She was recently seen in a track titled 'Panihari'. It was sung by Raju Punjabi and the music is composed by VR Bros. The song features Sapna Choudhary and Mehar Risky.

She became a household name after she participated in the reality show 'Bigg Boss 11'. In Bollywood, she made her debut with an item number Hatt Ja Tau in Veerey Ki Wedding and has featured in 'Tere Thumke Sapna Choudhary' from Abhay Deol starrer Nanu Ki Janu and a song titled Love Bite.

In Bhojpuri cinema, she was seen in a song titled Mere Samne Aake for Ravi Kishan starrer Bairi Kangana 2. It was her dance on popular Haryanvi song 'Teri Aakhya Ka Yo Kajal' which got her instant fame and recognition.