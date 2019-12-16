Sapna Choudhary poses in a frill saree, shows off her desi queen swag

New Delhi: Popular Haryanvi singer-dancer Sapna Choudhary is a famous name when it comes to chartbuster numbers. She has several to her credit and keeps adding new feathers to her cap. The former 'Bigg Boss' contestant is a social media queen as well.

She recently posted a stunning picture of hers on Instagram wearing a gorgeous frill saree. Sapna Choudhary flaunted her desi queen swag like a pro and how! Her caption reads: "I love myself.........#interview #interviewoutfit #desiqueen #beingdesi #loveyourself #thankgod #positivevibes #thaknamnahai"

Sapna enjoys a massive 2.2 million follower list on Instagram.

It was her dance on popular Haryanvi song 'Teri Aakhya Ka Yo Kajal' which got her instant fame and recognition.

She became a household name after she participated in the reality show 'Bigg Boss 11'. In Bollywood, she made her debut with an item number Hatt Ja Tau in Veerey Ki Wedding and has featured in 'Tere Thumke Sapna Choudhary' from Abhay Deol starrer Nanu Ki Janu and a song titled Love Bite.

Recently, she was seen in a track titled 'Panihari'.