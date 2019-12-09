Sapna Choudhary slays in her desi queen avatar – Check latest pics

New Delhi: Renowned Haryanvi singer-dancer Sapna Choudhary is an avid social media user. She enjoys a massive fan base of around 2.2 million followers on Instagram alone. The hugely popular star makes sure to keep her account buzzing with fresh posts.

In her recent bunch of pictures shared, Sapna can be seen dancing at a stage show. Dressed in a green traditional salwar-kameez, the desi queen can be seen flaunting her tattoo.

In the caption, she wrote: Yes, everything is simple. It’s people who complicate things. #positivevibes #thankgod #events #thaknamnahai #desiqueen #peoplelove

The post has been liked by 109,592 users so far.

She became a household name after she participated in the reality show 'Bigg Boss 11'. In Bollywood, she made her debut with an item number Hatt Ja Tau in Veerey Ki Wedding and has featured in 'Tere Thumke Sapna Choudhary' from Abhay Deol starrer Nanu Ki Janu and a song titled Love Bite.

It was her dance on popular Haryanvi song 'Teri Aakhya Ka Yo Kajal' which got her instant fame and recognition.

She was recently seen in a track titled 'Panihari'.