Sapna Choudhary's new fashionable avatar will leave you stunned—See pics

New Delhi: Popular Haryanvi singer-dancer Sapna Choudhary has undergone a drastic fashionable transformation. The desi beauty has turned into a stunner and looks chic in her latest pictures.

She shared some of her coolest clicks on Instagram which are jaw-dropping. She wrote in the caption: “kindness is always fashionable, and always welcome

#workholic #positivevibes #albumartwork #desiqueen #thanknamnahai #changes.”

Sapna can be seen wearing a light blue ripped jeans with a stylish white crop top. She now dons coloured hair and her makeup game is on point!. In the pictures, she is also weearing black sunnies.

The famous face from Haryana became a household name after she participated in the reality show 'Bigg Boss 11'. She is now quite active on social media and often posts stuff about her projects on Instagram.

In Bollywood, she made her debut with an item number Hatt Ja Tau in Veerey Ki Wedding and has featured in 'Tere Thumke Sapna Choudhary' from Abhay Deol starrer Nanu Ki Janu and a song titled Love Bite.

In Bhojpuri cinema, she was seen in a song titled Mere Samne Aake for Ravi Kishan starrer Bairi Kangana 2. It was her dance on popular Haryanvi song 'Teri Aakhya Ka Yo Kajal' which got her instant fame and recognition.