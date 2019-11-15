Sapna Choudhary's striking neon outfit is giving TGIF feels—See pics

New Delhi: Popular Haryanvi singer-dancer Sapna Choudhary has once again proved that she's a star on social media as well. In her recent post, the former 'Bigg Boss' contestant can be seen wearing a striking neon top paired with bell bottom jeans.

Sapna wrote in her caption: क्या आप जानते हो, जब आप हस्ते / मुस्कुराते हो, तब आप साँस नहीं ले सकते? मैंने आपको अभी हँसाया, हैं ना? Also neon is my new black ️#live #love #love #practicepositivity #spreadhappiness #workhard #thankgod #desiqueen #thaknamnahai The post has been liked by 110,003 users so far.

She became a household name after she participated in the reality show 'Bigg Boss 11'. In Bollywood, she made her debut with an item number Hatt Ja Tau in Veerey Ki Wedding and has featured in 'Tere Thumke Sapna Choudhary' from Abhay Deol starrer Nanu Ki Janu and a song titled Love Bite.

It was her dance on popular Haryanvi song 'Teri Aakhya Ka Yo Kajal' which got her instant fame and recognition.

She was recently seen in a track titled 'Panihari'. It was sung by Raju Punjabi and the music is composed by VR Bros. The song features Sapna and Mehar Risky.