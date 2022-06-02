NEW DELHI: Actress Sara Ali Khan loves to travel when not shooting and this is not hidden from her fans. The actress is also an avid social media user and keeps her fans updated by sharing photos and videos with them regularly. On Thursday, the 'Simmba' actress took to Instagram and shared glimpses of her vacay in Istanbul. She treated her fans with a stunning click of her where she is seen chilling in pool in a colourful two-piece outfit.

Sara is beating the summer heat by flaunting her toned body in a colourful bikini. It looks like the actress was recently vacationing in Turkey. She shared the picture without any caption. Sara mentioned the location as Istanbul. Have a look:

Soon after she shared the picture, her fans and friends from the industry were seen reacting to it. Actress Ananya Panday, who will be soon seen in 'Liger', wrote, "Bro what". Manish Malhotra, who shared a good bond with Sara, commented, "Uffffffff."

Her aunt Saba Ali Khan commented, "Mashallah" followed by heart emojis. Fans were seen calling her a 'hottie'. Others were seen dropping heart and fire emojis in the comments section.

Meanwhile, the actress has reached Dubai where she along with other celebrities from the tinsle town - Shahid Kapoor, Tiger Shroff, Kartik Aaryan, Sara Ali Khan, Ananya Panday, Divya Khosla Kumar, and Nora Fatehi will be seen performing at IIFA 2022. This year, the event will be hosted by Salman Khan, Riteish Deshmukh and Maniesh Paul.

Sara was last seen in 'Atrangi Re' alongside Akshay Kumar and Dhanush. She will be next seen in 'Gaslight' with Vikrant Massey. She also has Laxman Utekar's next with Vicky Kaushal.

