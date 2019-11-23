हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Sara Ali Khan

Sara Ali Khan chills with her girl pals in these latest pics from NYC

Sara Ali Khan is currently holidaying in NYC with her girl gang and is sharing updates from her trip. 

Sara Ali Khan chills with her girl pals in these latest pics from NYC
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: The beautiful and very talented Sara Ali Khan is a big name in the film industry and often sets Instagram ablaze with her posts. She is currently holidaying in NYC with her girl gang and is constantly sharing updates from her trip. Sara's NYC trip began a couple of days ago and since then her Insta feed is full of exotic locations, happy vibes, cheerful smiles and what not!

Take a look at her latest post here!

The caption of this pic is, “Warm sunshine or Pitter Patter Lattes and laughter or Chai and Chatter

From being super sentimental to being a crazy mad hatter

With you it really truly doesn’t matter @queensydney

#sincefreshmanyear #girlsempowergirls”

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sara Ali Khan (@saraalikhan95) on

Prior to this, she shared a set of pics with another friend captioning it as, “Pink jackets

Cheetah earmuffs

Blue lipstick

It’s all normal in New York City

#concretejungle #basic #beyourself”

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sara Ali Khan (@saraalikhan95) on

Daughter of Saif Ali Khan and his first wife Amrita Singh, Sara made an impressive debut in the film world last year with 'Kedarnath' starring Sushant Singh Rajput as the male lead.

She will next be seen with Kartik Aaryan in Imtiaz Ali's 'Aaj Kal' and with Varun Dhawan in 'Coolie No. 1' remake.

