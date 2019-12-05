Sara Ali Khan flashes her million-dollar smile as paps click her at gym – Photos

New Delhi: Sara Ali Khan is hailed as the next big superstar in Bollywood. Saif Ali Khan and former wife Amrita Singh's talented daughter made her smashing debut in 'Kedarnath' last year followed by a commercial hit 'Simmba'. The actress is now busy shooting 'Coolie No. 1' remake.

The fitness freak Sara was recently spotted at her gym in Khar, Mumbai. She seemed in a pleasant mood as she smiled, waved and posed for the shutterbugs. Check out her recent pictures:

(Pic Courtesy: Yogen Shah)

On the work front, Sara Ali Khan is busy with 'Coolie No. 1' remake with Varun Dhawan and Imtiaz Ali's remake of 'Love Aaj Kal' with Kartik Aaryan.

Besides her professional life, it's her personal equations with co-stars which often grab the headlines. After being spotted with co-star Kartik Aaryan on multiple occasions, the latest buzz doing the rounds is that the duo has called it quits.

A few days back, she enjoyed a brief New York vacay with her friends and her pictures on Instagram sent netizens into a tizzy. Sara Ali Khan is a popular celebrity on social media and has several fan clubs and pages dedicated to her already. Her solid fanbase loves to follow her and stay updated on her upcoming projects.