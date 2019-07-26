Sara Ali Khan, Kartik Aaryan go on dinner date in Lucknow, spotted holding hands — Watch

New Delhi: It's been more than a week since Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan wrapped up filming for Imtiaz Ali's next film, however, the adorable duo continue to remain in limelight and for all the good reasons.

The two first made headlines after Sara opened up on national television about having a crush on Kartik and expressed her wish to date him. Her revelation led her to become the talk of the town and Bollywod livewire Ranveer Singh played the cupid by introducing the two to each other at an event.

Soon, Sara and Kartik became fan favourites even before they were roped in as lead actors in Imtiaz Ali's next directorial 'Aaj Kal'. Several photos of the duo hanging out started making rounds on the internet. In fact, during the Shimla schedule of the film, the duo gets to spent a lot of time together and their pictures broke the internet everytime they surfaced.

Adding to the list is the latest video of the two that have garnered eyeballs like never before and their fans can't stop them from gushing over the two.

In an adorable video that has gone insanely viral on the internet, Sara and Kartik can be seen holding each other's hands as they are engrossed in a serious discussion. The video appears to have been captured outside an eatery joint in the city.

Another video shows Kartik shielding Sara from a sea of fans who had gathered outside the restaurant to catch a glimpse of them. As soon as the videos surfaced on the web, fans couldn't help but shower the two with love and praise.

Take a look at the videos below shared by the fan clubs:

Kartik is currently shooting for Pati Patni Aur Woh with Bhumi Pednekar and Ananya Panday in Lucknow. And Sara, who is all set to begin shooting for 'Coolie No 1' with Varun Dhawan in August, has been spending time with her 'Aaj Kal' co-star before she jumps to work again.

'Aaj Kal' is scheduled to release on Valentine's Day 2020.