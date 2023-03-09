Satish Kaushik's Death: 'Mr India' Actor Wanted To Marry Neena Gupta, Here's What Happened

New Delhi: Veteran actor Satish Kaushik passed away this morning at the age of 66. He celebrated Holi on March 7th with a few Bollywood faces and suddenly, actor and his close friend Anupam Kher shared the news of his passing away. The veteran actor was known for his film performances and remarkable direction.

Satish was born on 13 April 1956 in Mahendragarh, Haryana. He studied acting at Delhi's famous National School Of Drama.

Satish Kaushik was a close friend of actress Neena Gupta, he was very proud of her and had always supported her. But, did you know that Kaushik wanted to marry Neena? Read on!

In her autobiography 'Sach Kahun Toh,' published in 2021, actress Neena Gupta revealed that actor and filmmaker Satish Kaushik approached her and offered to marry her. This happened when the actress was pregnant with her daughter Masaba Gupta. Neena mentioned that while offering to marry, Kaushik said, "Don't worry, if the child is born with dark skin, you can just say it's mine and we'll get married, nobody will suspect a thing."

Satish Kaushik was famous for his roles as 'Calendar' in Anil Kapoor's Mr. India, and 'Pappu Pager' in Deewana Mastana. Fans highly appreciated his comic timing. He even won the Filmfare Best Comedian Award twice: in 1990 for Ram Lakhan and in 1997 for Saajan Chale Sasural. Salman Khan's blockbuster "Tere Naam", and Arjun Rampal starrer "Vaada", were among the films Satish directed.

Anupam Kher tweeted in the morning about Kaushik's sudden demise. "I know "death is the last truth of this world!" But I never thought in my dreams that I would write this thing about my best friend Satish Kaushik while I'm alive. Such a sudden full stop on the friendship of 45 years!! Life will NEVER be the same without you SATISH! Om Shanti!," veteran actor Kher said in a tweet in Hindi.