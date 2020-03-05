See unseen pics of Kareena Kapoor and Malaika Arora as bridesmaids at Amrita Arora's wedding

New Delhi: Like a true BFF, actress Kareena Kapoor was by former actress Amrita Arora's side during her wedding to businessman Shakeel Ladak in 2009. And, as Amrita and Shakeel celebrated their 11th wedding anniversary on March 5, she shared unseen pictures from their big day and how the bridesmaids - Kareena and Malaika Arora - made the function memorable.

In one of the pictures, Kareena and Malaika as bridesmaids pose with Amrita in matching yellow outfits. Also seen with them is Malaika's son Arhaan in a black tuxedo. Another post features the bride with actor-filmmaker Arbaaz Khan, Malaika's ex-husband.

Here are the glimpses from Amrita and Shakeel's wedding:

The couple wished each other on Instagram like this:

The Arora sisters - Malaika and Amrita - are best friends with Kareena and her sister Karisma. The four of them are often spotted hanging out together at parties and other events.

Meanwhile, Malaika's family, despite hers and Arbaaz's divorce, continue to share a good rapport with him. Arbaaz is part of every get-together the Aroras host. She is currently dating actor Arjun Kapoor while Arbaaz is rumoured to be in a relationship with Giorgia Andriani, an Italian model-actress.