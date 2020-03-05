हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Elections

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Kareena Kapoor

See unseen pics of Kareena Kapoor and Malaika Arora as bridesmaids at Amrita Arora's wedding

Amrita Arora and Shakeel Ladak celebrated their 11th wedding anniversary on March 5 and on the occasion, she shared unseen pictures from their big day and how the bridesmaids - Kareena and Malaika Arora - made the function memorable.

See unseen pics of Kareena Kapoor and Malaika Arora as bridesmaids at Amrita Arora&#039;s wedding
Image Courtesy: Instagram/@amuaroraofficial

New Delhi: Like a true BFF, actress Kareena Kapoor was by former actress Amrita Arora's side during her wedding to businessman Shakeel Ladak in 2009. And, as Amrita and Shakeel celebrated their 11th wedding anniversary on March 5, she shared unseen pictures from their big day and how the bridesmaids - Kareena and Malaika Arora - made the function memorable. 

In one of the pictures, Kareena and Malaika as bridesmaids pose with Amrita in matching yellow outfits. Also seen with them is Malaika's son Arhaan in a black tuxedo. Another post features the bride with actor-filmmaker Arbaaz Khan, Malaika's ex-husband.  

Here are the glimpses from Amrita and Shakeel's wedding:

The couple wished each other on Instagram like this:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

What was,still is  ! 11 years and a whole lotta more to go  Happppy anniversary @shaklad #wegotthisbaby 

A post shared by Amrita Arora (@amuaroraofficial) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Happy Anniversary Dearest Amu 

A post shared by Shakeel Ladak (@shaklad) on

The Arora sisters - Malaika and Amrita - are best friends with Kareena and her sister Karisma. The four of them are often spotted hanging out together at parties and other events.

Meanwhile, Malaika's family, despite hers and Arbaaz's divorce, continue to share a good rapport with him. Arbaaz is part of every get-together the Aroras host. She is currently dating actor Arjun Kapoor while Arbaaz is rumoured to be in a relationship with Giorgia Andriani, an Italian model-actress. 

Tags:
Kareena KapoorMalaika Aroraamrita arora weddingkareena pics
Next
Story

Kiara Advani: My roles have been different from each other

Must Watch

PT8M35S

Women Empowerment: End of Teen Talaq is a real freedom for women