हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Shabana Azmi

Shabana Azmi tests COVID positive, Boney Kapoor urges her to stay away from Javed Akhtar

Shabana Azmi requests everyone who came in contact with her to get tested.

Shabana Azmi tests COVID positive, Boney Kapoor urges her to stay away from Javed Akhtar

Mumbai: Veteran star Shabana Azmi is one of the recent celebrities to test positive for COVID-19.Taking to her Instagram handle, the actor shared her health update with her fans and followers. "Have tested positive for Covid today Have isolated myself at home and Request all those who were in close contact with me to please get tested," she wrote in the caption.

Well-wishers from the film industry flooded the comments section with get-well-soon wishes.

"Get well soon shabanaji," actor Divya Dutta wrote. "Take care. Get well soon," designer Manish Malhotra added. "Oh God, please stay away from JAVED Saab," producer Boney Kapoor chimed in.

Meanwhile, on the work front, the actor will be seen in the Karan Johar directorial ‘Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani’ which also stars Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra and Jaya Bachchan.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Shabana AzmiShabana Azmi covid positiveCOVID-19CoronavirusJaved AkhtarBoney Kapoor
Next
Story

Rihanna to turn mother, flaunts her baby bumb with beau rapper A$AP Rocky, see pics

Must Watch

PT3M45S

DNA: Why did the former Miss America lose her life? Why depression is heavy on wealth and fame!