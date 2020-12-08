हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Shah Rukh Khan

Ranveer Singh, Anushka Sharma, SRK, Big B in Forbes Asia list!

These celebs with their powerful social media presence have garnered millions of loyal followers across popular platforms, making them as famous online as they are on stage and screen.

Ranveer Singh, Anushka Sharma, SRK, Big B in Forbes Asia list!

New Delhi: Forbes Asia has launched their inaugural 100 Most Influential Digital Stars list which highlights 100 singers, bands, and film and TV stars from across the Asia-Pacific region who have taken the digital world by storm.

From Bollywood, Forbes Asia has highlighted names such as Shah Rukh Khan, Ranveer Singh, Anushka Sharma, Alia Bhatt, Hrithik Roshan, Amitabh Bachchan, Madhuri Dixit Nene, Katrina Kaif and Neha Kakkar amongst others as the biggest superstars who have the power to influence the country’s teeming population. 

These celebs with their powerful social media presence have garnered millions of loyal followers across popular platforms, making them as famous online as they are on stage and screen.

Forbes Asia highlights that this list, which is unranked, comes at an exceptional time. Much of the region’s population is spending time isolated at home, where people are relying on their screens for communication and entertainment. 

So they have given special focus to celebrities who, despite cancelled physical events and activities, managed to remain active and relevant and inclusive, largely by using social media to interact with their fans, raise awareness and inspire optimism. Many also used their influence to help worthy causes, especially those with a COVID-19 focus.

 

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Shah Rukh KhanRanveer SinghAnushka SharmaAlia BhattHrithik RoshanForbes AsiaMost Influential celebrities on social media
Next
Story

Varun Badola to feature in Zee Theatre's teleplay 'Wrong Turn'
  • 97,03,770Confirmed
  • 1,40,958Deaths

Full coverage

  • 6,65,70,434Confirmed
  • 15,29,330Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT5M39S

Manish Sisodia reached to meet Chief Minister Kejriwal