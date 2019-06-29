Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri join daughter Suhana for graduation ceremony in England - Pics

New Delhi: Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri's daughter Suhana Khan graduated from Ardingly College, England, on Friday and her parentsn couldn't be more proud.

On Suhana's special day, SRK wished her by sharing pictures from the ceremony and captioned one of his posts as, "Last day at school. To adding new experiences and colours to your life ahead..." The post features the adorable father-daughter duo in a monochrome picture and they smile for the perfect photo.

The other picture is of SRK, Gauri and Suhana and the actor wrote, "4 years have flown by. Graduating from Ardingly. Last pizza... last train ride... and first step into the real world... school ends... learning doesn’t."

Suhana graduated from Ardingly College with an award for "exceptional contribution to drama" and Gauri treated us to a video from inside the ceremony. It features Suhana receiving the trophy. "The Russel cup for exceptional contribution to drama," she wrote.

Gauri also shared a stunning picture of Suhana, looking beautiful in a pastel coloured shirt. The photo is from the lunch date from Suhana's college. "Lunch at Ardingly.. Graduation," she captioned the post.

Suhana, 19, is SRK and Gauri's middle child. Aryan, 21, and AbRam,6, are the couple's other two children. She aspires to become an actress, SRK had revealed earlier. In 2018, Suhana appeared on the cover of Vogue magazine.

Congratulations, Suhana Khan!