Shah Rukh Khan Becomes The Highest Taxpayer Celebrity, Followed By Salman Khan, Amitabh Bachchan

Mumbai: Now that's how KING roars. Shah Rukh Khan is right now making headlines as he has become the highest taxpayer celebrity. The superstar has paid more than Rs 92 crore tax in 2024 and this is the amount that laymen do not even imagine earning in their lifetime. Shah Rukh Khan topped the list of taxpayers in 2024 as per the report by Fortune India.

Shah Rukh Khan made a smashing comeback with Pathaan and Jawan and it earned more than Rs 1000 Cr at the box office. The superstar was also declared as the natural resource after his blockbusters by business tycoon Anand Mahindra.

Along with Shah Rukh Khan, south star Vijay who is all set to start his political career becomes the second celebrity in the list who paid Rs 80 cr. The other list has Salman Khan who paid Rs 75 crore, while Amitabh Bachchan submitted the combined assert with his wife Jaya Bachchan paid taxes of Rs 71 crore.

The others on the list are Ajay Devgn, who paid Rs 42 crore, Ranbir Kapoor made around Rs 36 crore, while Hrithik Roshan and Kapil Sharma paid around Rs 28 crore.

Surprisingly Akshay Kumar who often tops the list of becoming the highest taxpayer, has been missing from the list. While among the cricketers, Virat Kohli paid Rs 61 crore tax.