Shah Rukh Khan Breaks Internet As He Performs ‘Jhoome Jo Pathaan’ Hook Step With Varun Dhawan, Ranveer Singh At NMACC- Watch Viral Video

New Delhi: It’s time for Shah Rukh Khan fans to rejoice again as the actor is back on stage. Yes, you heard it right. Shah Rukh Khan grooved to the tunes of his popular song ‘Jhoome Jo Pathaan’ from the blockbuster film ‘Pathaan’ at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) opening extravaganza event.

In the videos that are going viral on the internet, Shah Rukh Khan could be seen grooving to the beats of ‘Jhoome Jo Pathaan’ with Varun Dhawan and Ranveer Singh. The trio was seen performing the hook step of the peppy song. Shah Rukh Khan ended the dance with his iconic pose from Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge’ which simply added to the delight of his fans. “There is no match to SRK style,” a user commented. “The spectators are so lucky,” added another user with heart emoji.

Several Bollywood and Hollywood celebrities have come together for the launch of NMACC in Mumbai. The long list of attendees includes, Zendaya and Tom Holland, Gigi Hadid, Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra, Salman Khan, Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor, Deepika Padukone among others.

The Centre will mark another definitive step in strengthening India’s cultural infrastructure and bringing to fruition the best of India and the world in the sphere of arts. The launch programming features a specially curated art and craft exposition called `Swadesh` along with three blockbuster shows - a musical theatrical called ‘The Great Indian Musical: Civilization to Nation’; a costume art exhibition called `India in Fashion` and a visual art show called ‘Sangam/Confluence’.

'Jhoome Jo Pathaan' features Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone in the blockbuster film 'Pathaan'. Marking Shah Rukh Khan's comeback to th big screen after a long hiatus of 5 years, Pathaan turned out to be a massive hit and raked more than Rs 1000 Cr at the box office.