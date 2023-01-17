Shah Rukh Khan hosts special screening of Pathaan, Gauri Khan, Suhana, Aryan spotted, pics inside

NEW DELHI: Yash Raj Films's much-awaited project 'Pathaan' starring Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone is all set to arrive in cinemas on January 25, coinciding with Republic Day and fans can't keep their calm. Shah Rukh, who was last seen in Aanand L Rai's 2018 released 'Zero' alongside Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma, will be making his comeback to the silver screen in a full-fledged role with this film, where he plays a gun-totting spy.

On Monday, the makers held a special screening of the film, which was attended by Shah Rukh and his closed ones. The King Khan attended the special screening of the film with his wife Gauri Khan, daughter Suhana Khan, son Aryan Khan, mom-in-law Savita Chhibber, his sister Shehnaz Khan. Also spotted was Shah Rukh Khan's manager Pooja Dadlani at the event.

While SRK and Aryan were twinning in white, Suhana wore a track suit with hoodie. The family looked all thrilled for SRK's comeback film.

Meanwhile, the Delhi High Court on Monday directed YRF to develop subtitles, close captioning and audio description in Hindi for 'Pathaan' movie's OTT release, to make it accessible for hearing and visually impaired audience. The court asked the production house to submit the same to the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) for a decision on re-certification by February 20. The High Court directed that a decision on recertification of the film be taken by March 10.

'Pathaan' is set to release on Amazon Prime Video on April 25.