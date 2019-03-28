Shah Rukh Khan invites people be to his guest in Dubai

Dubai: As superstar Shah Rukh Khan reaches the final leg of his mysterious journey traversing through the magnificently adventerous locales of Dubai solving puzzles and riddles unravelling the unknown he realises he has come to know the city like his own, there is a "feeling of belongingness".

The 53-year-old superstar has been featuring in a series of videos that are part of a promotional campaign for Dubai Tourism's #BeMyGuest campaign.

The minute-long video starts with a flashback of the riddles he has already solved to get the three hidden coins in Dubai, which lead him to a final clue.

As he solves the cryptic message, Shah Rukh has to "go back in time" to understand the meaning of the coins.

The final video discloses that the coins mean: "Be my guest", as is explained by his host Saif, a sheikh.

Saif asks Shah Rukh what he has seen. The actor says: "Dubai. Like I have never seen it before. Like I belong."

The actor sees the Middle Eastern city like he has never seen it before.

The #BeMyGuest campaign consists of a series of films across social media and online platforms, highlighting iconic locations and sites in Dubai.