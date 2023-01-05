topStoriesenglish
Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan dating Amitabh Bachchan’s grandson Agastya Nanda? Here’s what we know!

According to some news reports and buzz on social media, Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan is dating Amitabh Bachchan’s grandson Agastya Nanda.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Garima Joshi|Last Updated: Jan 05, 2023, 05:40 PM IST

New Delhi: Bollywood keeps its fans busy with the news of new relationships, gossips and more. Now, the latest buzz in town is that Shah Rukh Khan’s son Suhana is dating Amitabh Bachchan’s grandson Agastya Nanda.  

Several fan accounts and pages on social media shared the news regarding the rumours about them dating after Hindustan Times published a report on the same. According to a report by Hindustan Times, a source from the sets of Zoya Akhtar’s upcoming film ‘The Archies’ said that Suhana and Agastya are in a relationship.  

The report further said that Agatsya introduced Suhana as his partner after she accompanied him to the Christmas brunch hosted by Kapoors, with whom Agastya is related from his father’s side. It also stated that Agastya’s mother Shweta Bachchan Nanda even approves of their relationship but they don’t want to make it official yet. 

Meanwhile, as soon as the news spread, several fans took to the comments section of social media pages and shared their views on the relationship. “Beautiful️ looking,” a fan commented with heart emojis. However, fans also felt that this is just a publicity stunt as their movie is coming soon. “Isn’t there a movie of them together upcoming?” a user commented. “movie aarhi hai.. dating rumours chalu kar do,” added another user. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Photofit Buzz (@photofitbuzz)

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Mamaraazzi (@mamaraazzi)

Suhana and Agastya will soon be making their Bollywood debut with Zoya Akhtar’s upcoming film ‘The Archies’. The highly anticipated film marks the debut of star kids Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor and Agastya Nanda, along with Mihir Ahuja, Dot, Yuvraj Menda and Vedang Raina. The film has been produced by Tiger Baby Films, Graphic India and Archies Comics. The film will release this year on Netflix.   

