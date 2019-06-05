Shah Rukh Khan, son AbRam greet fans outside Mannat on Eid

close

Mumbai: Like every year, superstar Shah Rukh Khan waved at fans and greeted them from the balcony of Mannat, his house, on the festival of Eid on Wednesday.

Dressed in white kurta pyjama, SRK came out to his terrace along with his youngest son AbRam to greet a throng of fans outside his home. AbRam was dressed in red T-shirt and jeans. 

Later, SRK took to Twitter to thank his fans for Eid wishes. "Thank you all for spending your Eid with me. May god bless you all with health and happiness," he wrote along with a video in which he is seen giving flying kiss to the fans, who were waiting outside Mannat.

Many photographs from SRK's Eid celebrations are doing the rounds on Internet. In one of the viral images, the father-son duo is spotted kissing.

On the work front, the "Raees" actor is gearing up for the launch of the new season of "Ted Talks".

