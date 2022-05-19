NEW DELHI: Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan has been regularly making it to news of late, and for all the right reasons. The popular star kid is all set to foray into the acting world with Zoya Akhtar’s 'The Archies'. She will be seen sharing the screen space with Amitabh Bachchan’s grandson Agastya Nanda and Janhvi Kapoor's younger sister Khushi Kapoor.

'The Archies', which is the Bollywood adaptation of the popular comics, has hit the floors and is currently being shot in Ooty. And now, Suhana is making the news once again as pics of her yoga training amid shoot have surfaced on social media.

Suhana Khan nails the elaborate yoga pose:

In the image, Suhana is wearing a black sports bra with matching coloured cycling shorts. Sharing the post, Rupal wrote, "Here is the darling suhanakhan2 doing the #kakasanapose just in a few classes together! The champ she is, shows on the Mat! The sweet, chirpy and Uber cool! Ever so helpful and always ready to try something new! She's one hellova explorer You're so kind and adorable both on and off screen Suhana You have a long way to go!! You're going to shine and succeed in leaps and bounds. Love ya"

Well, Suhana Khan is not alone; her co-stars Dot and Alyy Khan are also undergoing yoga training with her in the same class. Rupal shared the posts of both of them practising yoga with a long note. Check out the posts below:

Talking about the film, 'The Archies' is the Bollywood adaptation of a famous comic book of the same name. In the film, Suhana Khan will be playing the role of Veronica.

A few days ago, makers released the teaser of The Archies and unveiled their characters. Sharing the teaser, Shah Rukh Khan wrote an adorable note giving her a few tips, he wrote, "Remember @suhanakhan2 you are never going to be perfect....but being yourself is the closest to that. Be kind and giving as an actor....the brickbats and applause is not yours to keep....the part of you that gets left behind on screen will always belong to you....u have come a long way baby....but the road to peoples heart is unending.....stride forth and make as many smile as you can. Now let there be Light....Camera and Action! Signed Another Actor."

'The Archies' will premiere on Netflix in 2023.

