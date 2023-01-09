Shah Rukh Khan's Kal Ho Naa Ho co-star Jhanak Shukla gets engaged to beau, see viral roka ceremony pics

NEW DELHI: Jhanak Shukla, who shot to fame as the popular child artist in Shah Rukh Khan and Preity Zinta-starrer 'Kal Ho Naa Ho' and television show 'Karishma Ka Karishma', is now engaged to her long time boyfriend Swapnil Suryawanshi. The 25-year-old girl, who is quite popular on Instagram and describes herself as a 'lifestyle blogger', shared photos from her roka ceremony. Jhanak's mother, actor Supriya Shukla also shared the photo of the roka ceremony on her Instagram.

Sharing the photos on her Instagram, Jhanak wrote, "Finally making it official! Roka ho Gaya." Jhanak's boyfriend Swapnil is a fitness trainer.

In the pictures, Jhanak and Swapnil are seen seated on a sofa at her home with their arms interlocked with each other. Jhanak is dressed in a pink kurta suit and yellow dupatta. Her mother Supriya Shukla, a famous TV actor, was also seen in the photos. Meanwhile, several celebrities took to Instagram and extended congratulatory wishes to the couple.

Actor Shraddha Arya wrote, "Congratulations Maa , Beti & Fam .. this is such happy news. Lots of love Jhanak."

Pooja Banerjee wrote, "Awww congratulations Ma’am to you and your family. Best wishes to the new couple."

Sriti Jha wrote, "Congratulations"

Avika Gor wrote, "Congratulations"

Mrunal Thakur wrote, "Congratulations my baby girl"

hanak's mother Supriya Shukla also shared pictures from the roka ceremony and captioned it: "Mere ghar aayi ek nanhi pari.... (My home is blessed with a little angel) Family becomes big by god's grace...(folded hands emoji) as swapnil n his parents are family now... Roka ceremony at home.. With love n blessings.. Thank you God.. With blessings of our elders showering their love for Us from up above... Our children r blessed sharing this special moments with my friends.. My insta family.. All of u who hav been loving me n wish the best for me n my family... Show main apni betiyon ke rishte kare hain.. Ab jhanak ki baari aayi.. Luv u princu.. N swapya (In shows I have seen over the relationships of my daughters, now its the time for Jhanak)"

Jhanak shot to fame with her TV series 'Karishma Kaa Karishma', which was a remake of 'Small Wonder'. She was also seen in popular show 'Sonpari'. She also featured in the series 'Hatim' as little Jasmine.

She acted in the reality show 'Gumrah' and the Malayalam serial 'Aalipazham'. She also worked in Irrfan Khan and Konkona Sen Sharma's 'Deadline: Sirf 24 Ghante' and the Hollywood movie 'One Night with the King'. After appearing in a series of shows and modelling for several advertisements, Jhanak took a break from the acting to complete her education. She has completed her MA in Archaeology.