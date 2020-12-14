Shah Rukh Khan's Raees co-star Mahira Khan tests positive for COVID-19, Mouni Roy wishes speedy recovery

New Delhi: Pakistani star Mahira Khan on Sunday said she has tested positive for coronavirus. She shared a statement via social media and wrote that she is currently in isolation and hopes to recover soon.

"I have tested positive for COVID-19. I am isolating and have also informed all those who were in close contact with me over the last few days. It has been rough but it will be ok soon InshAllah. Please please wear a mask and follow all other sops - for your sake and others. Love, Mahira Khan. PS: Prayers and movie recommendations are more than welcome," the actress wrote on Instagram.

Commenting on Mahira's post, Bollywood actress Mouni Roy wished for her speedy recovery. "Sending you lots of love. Get well soonest," she wrote.

Mahira Khan is the face of popular Pakistani shows such as 'Humsafar' and 'Sadqay Tumhare' and films like 'Bol' and 'Bin Roye. Here, she is known for her Bollywood debut opposite superstar Shah Rukh Khan in the 2017 action-thriller 'Raees'.

Mahira's next two films are 'The Legend of Maula Jatt' and 'Neelofar', both opposite 'Humsafar' co-star Fawad Khan.