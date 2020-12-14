हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Mahira Khan

Shah Rukh Khan's Raees co-star Mahira Khan tests positive for COVID-19, Mouni Roy wishes speedy recovery

Mahira Khan opened up about her coronavirus diagnosis on social media. She is currently in isolation.

Shah Rukh Khan&#039;s Raees co-star Mahira Khan tests positive for COVID-19, Mouni Roy wishes speedy recovery
Images Courtesy: Instagram/@mahirahkhan

New Delhi: Pakistani star Mahira Khan on Sunday said she has tested positive for coronavirus. She shared a statement via social media and wrote that she is currently in isolation and hopes to recover soon. 

"I have tested positive for COVID-19. I am isolating and have also informed all those who were in close contact with me over the last few days. It has been rough but it will be ok soon InshAllah. Please please wear a mask and follow all other sops - for your sake and others. Love, Mahira Khan. PS: Prayers and movie recommendations are more than welcome," the actress wrote on Instagram.

Commenting on Mahira's post, Bollywood actress Mouni Roy wished for her speedy recovery. "Sending you lots of love. Get well soonest," she wrote.

Mahira Khan is the face of popular Pakistani shows such as 'Humsafar' and 'Sadqay Tumhare' and films like 'Bol' and 'Bin Roye. Here, she is known for her Bollywood debut opposite superstar Shah Rukh Khan in the 2017 action-thriller 'Raees'.

Mahira's next two films are 'The Legend of Maula Jatt' and 'Neelofar', both opposite 'Humsafar' co-star Fawad Khan. 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Mahira Khanmahira khan covid-19CoronavirusCOVID-19
Next
Story

When Priyanka Chopra asked Nick Jonas to 'get out of her car' - Know the entire story here
  • 98,57,029Confirmed
  • 1,43,019Deaths

Full coverage

  • 7,12,98,626Confirmed
  • 15,99,608Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT2M59S

Assam: Now ‘religious’ schools will not run on government money