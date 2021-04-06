हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Shah Rukh Khan's wife Gauri Khan spotted after shoot in Mumbai

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan's wife Gauri Khan was captured by the paparazzi after a shoot at Mumbai's Juhu. The renowned interior designer and film producer, spotted solo, paused briefly to pose for the shutterbugs before exiting the venue.

Shah Rukh Khan&#039;s wife Gauri Khan spotted after shoot in Mumbai
Photo courtesy: Viral Bhayani

New Delhi: Superstar Shah Rukh Khan's wife Gauri Khan may have kept herself away the acting career but that doesn't stop her from being a superstar. Gauri is a renowned interior designer and runs a successful interior design film. She has on a number of occasions given ample proof of her talent in designing homes and offices and adding her Midas touch to them. An avid Instagram user, Gauri keeps sharing pictures of her tastefully done studio, which is frequented by celebs and international personalities as well. Gauri is also a film producer and has several blockbusters to her credit. 

On Tuesday (April 6), Gauri was captured by the paparazzi at Mumbai's Juhu. However, unlike her last outing where she was spotted with her youngest son AbRam, this time she was spotted solo. According to reports, the diva was captured after completing her shot for a professional commitment, details of which are currently under wraps. Gauri was dressed in an all-black ensemble.

Take a look at her pictures below. 

Gauri Khan

Gauri Khan spotted after shoot

Gauri KHan in Juhu

(Photo courtesy: Viral Bhayani)

 

Gauri Khan recently revamped her husband and Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's huge palatial office space. She turned Shah Rukh's Red Chillies Entertainment production house office into a new swanky cool place. She even shared the inside pictures of SRK's office with her fans on Instagram. 

SRK and Gauri got married on October 25, 1991. The couple has three children together - Aryan Khan, Suhana and AbRam. 

