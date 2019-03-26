Shaheer Sheikh is supportive co-actor: Rhea Sharma

Mumbai: Actress Rhea Sharma says her "Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke" co-actor Shaheer Sheikh is extremely supportive and encouraging.

Talking about their chemistry as co-actors, Rhea said in a statement: "I saw him for the first time on television on the show 'Navya…Naye Dhadkan Naye Sawaal' and I loved his performance.

"I feel very lucky to be working with a talented actor like him. As a co-actor, he is extremely supportive and encouraging and we have a lot of fun during shoot."

The show, aired on StarPlus, promises some romantic moments between the on-screen couple.