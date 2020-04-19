हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Shahid Kapoor

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput redefine couple goals in this loved-up pic

Shahid takes the selfie while sitting on a couch and Mira stands beside him and poses. He didn’t need any caption to post the loved-up picture, can you think of any?

Image Courtesy: Instagram/@shahidkapoor

New Delhi: Actor Shahid Kapoor on Sunday treated us to an adorable picture of himself with wife Mira Rajput. The monochrome photo perfectly redefines couple goals and the same time gives the lazy weekend feel. Shahid takes the selfie while sitting on a couch and Mira stands beside him and poses. He didn't need any caption to post the loved-up picture, can you think of any? Take a look at it here:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor) on

Isn’t it a lovely picture, folks?

On Saturday, Shahid had shared a cute video of them together. He could be seen flirting with Mira by calling her 'sexy, sexy' while she looked on. "We grow wiser and more mature with each passing day in quarantine," Shahid captioned the post.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

We grow wiser and more mature with each passing day in #quarantine

A post shared by Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor) on

Shahid and Mira married in 2015 in Delhi. They are parents to daughter Misha and son Zain.

On the work front, Shahid, last seen in the blockbuster ‘Kabir Singh’, has ‘Jersey’ coming up. The shooting of the work-in-progress film has been stalled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Tags:
Shahid KapoorMira Rajputshahid mirashahid mira pics
