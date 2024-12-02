Shahid Kapoor Recalls Crying On The Film Set Due To Heartbreak; I Was Destroying Myself

Mumbai: Shahid Kapoor’s infamous breakup with Bollywood diva Kareena Kapoor Khan made headlines. Today they both have moved on in their lives but there was a time when Shahid went through a vulnerable phase during his breakup.

In a heartfelt interview with Faye D’Souza, Shahid Kapoor opened up about an emotional chapter in his life, revealing how heartbreak once left him in tears on a film set. The actor shared a candid account of how deeply personal struggles impacted him during a vulnerable phase.

Shahid was quizzed if he ever cried in a closed room without taking the name of his ex he said, “That only happened to me when I went through heartbreak. And, sometimes it happens when you are making movies. So, I have had that. It was really bad.” He humorously recalled his makeup artist’s reaction, saying, “My makeup guy was like, ‘I just finished your makeup! Can you just not?’”

“The actor reflected on his emotional state during that time, “I can’t help it. I think I am destroying myself.” While he didn’t specify the circumstances of the heartbreak, Shahid clarified that these moments of vulnerability were not about work but personal struggles.

Shahid also touched upon the broader issue of societal expectations on men, especially in India. He explained, “Indian men especially, have been told from a very young age that you have to be the provider, that you have to protect and be the man of the family. Sometimes, it can put a lot of pressure on you.”

He added, “Sometimes, you just want to relax and be like, ‘I don’t have to keep worrying about everything and everybody all the time. I can just maybe be vulnerable and let somebody else protect.

As an actor, Shahid believes that embracing vulnerability is not a weakness but a strength. “It’s only human to be vulnerable, so as a man, you should be okay with it. A lot of men find it difficult to express their vulnerable side, but I think it’s fair to feel like that because, eventually, everybody is human.”

Shahid’s candidness has struck a chord with fans, showing how even public figures face emotional battles and emphasizing the importance of normalizing male vulnerability in the most honest way possible.