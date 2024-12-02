Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2826907https://zeenews.india.com/people/shahid-kapoor-recalls-crying-on-the-film-set-due-to-heartbreak-i-was-destroying-myself-2826907.html
NewsLifestylePeople
SHAHID KAPOOR

Shahid Kapoor Recalls Crying On The Film Set Due To Heartbreak; I Was Destroying Myself

Shahid Kapoor opens up about the tough phase he went through, especially during his separation from his ex.

Written By Manisha Kapildev Mandal|Last Updated: Dec 02, 2024, 02:17 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Shahid Kapoor Recalls Crying On The Film Set Due To Heartbreak; I Was Destroying Myself

Mumbai: Shahid Kapoor’s infamous breakup with Bollywood diva Kareena Kapoor Khan made headlines. Today they both have moved on in their lives but there was a time when Shahid went through a vulnerable phase during his breakup.

In a heartfelt interview with Faye D’Souza, Shahid Kapoor opened up about an emotional chapter in his life, revealing how heartbreak once left him in tears on a film set. The actor shared a candid account of how deeply personal struggles impacted him during a vulnerable phase.

Shahid was quizzed if he ever cried in a closed room without taking the name of his ex he said, “That only happened to me when I went through heartbreak. And, sometimes it happens when you are making movies. So, I have had that. It was really bad.” He humorously recalled his makeup artist’s reaction, saying, “My makeup guy was like, ‘I just finished your makeup! Can you just not?’”

“The actor reflected on his emotional state during that time, “I can’t help it. I think I am destroying myself.” While he didn’t specify the circumstances of the heartbreak, Shahid clarified that these moments of vulnerability were not about work but personal struggles.

Shahid also touched upon the broader issue of societal expectations on men, especially in India. He explained, “Indian men especially, have been told from a very young age that you have to be the provider, that you have to protect and be the man of the family. Sometimes, it can put a lot of pressure on you.”

He added, “Sometimes, you just want to relax and be like, ‘I don’t have to keep worrying about everything and everybody all the time. I can just maybe be vulnerable and let somebody else protect.

As an actor, Shahid believes that embracing vulnerability is not a weakness but a strength. “It’s only human to be vulnerable, so as a man, you should be okay with it. A lot of men find it difficult to express their vulnerable side, but I think it’s fair to feel like that because, eventually, everybody is human.”

Shahid’s candidness has struck a chord with fans, showing how even public figures face emotional battles and emphasizing the importance of normalizing male vulnerability in the most honest way possible.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Truth Behind Claims of a Temple in Sambhal Mosque
DNA Video
DNA: Yogi Cracks Down on Corruption in Road Construction
DNA Video
DNA: Yogi Model vs Yunus Model: A Comparison on Handling Riots
DNA Video
DNA: Indian Navy Successfully Tests Long-Range Missile
DNA Video
DNA: Government’s Shocking Statement on Indian Railways' Blankets
DNA Video
DNA: Shocking ‘Vote Jihad’ Allegation Surfaces in Delhi
DNA Video
DNA: Eknath Shinde Steps Back, BJP to Decide CM
DNA Video
DNA: Where Is Bushra Bibi Amidst Pakistan’s Chaos?
DNA Video
DNA: Chhattisgarh Couple Promotes Helmet Safety at Wedding, Video Goes Viral
DNA Video
DNA: IIT Kanpur Develops ‘Invisible’ Shield for Indian Army!
NEWS ON ONE CLICK