Shahrukh Khan provides 2000 PPE kits to Chhattisgarh, CM Bhupesh Baghel thanks Bollywood actor

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan has been at the forefront of providing help in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. He has contributed to the PM CARES fund and has extended financial contributions to states like Maharashtra, West Bengal, and Delhi.

Shah Rukh Khan's NGO, Meer Foundation, recently provided 2000 Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) kits to Chhattisgarh for its fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel tweeted to thank the Bollywood actor for his humanitarian gesture.

सुप्रसिद्ध बॉलीवुड अभिनेता शाहरुख खान द्वारा संचालित एनजीओ मीर फाउंडेशन ने कोविड 19 से लड़ाई के लिए छत्तीसगढ़ को 2 हजार पीपीई किट्स उपलब्ध कराएं हैं। इस बड़ी लड़ाई में मीर फाउंडेशन के इस योगदान के लिए मैं शुक्रिया अदा करता हूं। pic.twitter.com/NmzjajA83K — Bhupesh Baghel (@bhupeshbaghel) October 21, 2020

On Wednesday, Chhattisgarh's COVID-19 count rose to 1,67,639 after 2,360 people were found infected, while the number of people who have been recovered reached to 1,40,216.

According to an official statement, 44 more deaths were recorded in the state, taking the toll to 1,628. A total of 399 people were discharged from various hospitals, while 1,453 patients completed their home isolation during the day, leaving the state with 25,795 active cases, it said.

Raipur district reported 209 new cases, taking its total count to 39,674, including 530 deaths. Raigarh district reportedly recorded 247 new cases, Janjgir- Champa 207, Bilaspur 152, Rajnandgaon 138, Korba 138, Durg 135, Surajpur 107, Dhamtari 106, Mahasamund 100 among other districts.

Chhattisgarh's coronavirus figures are as follows: Positive cases 1,67,639, new cases 2,360, death toll 1,628, recovered 1,40,216, active cases 25,795, people tested so far 15,93,041.