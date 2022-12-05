topStoriesenglish
NewsLifestylePeople
SHANIA TWAIN

Shania Twain flattened her breasts as teen to avoid stepfather's sexual abuse

Shania told the Sunday Times about her tactics to dodge his abuse: "I hid myself and I would flatten my b**bs. I would wear bras that were too small for me, and I'd wear two, play it down until there was nothing girl about me. 

Edited By:  Sonal Verma|Last Updated: Dec 05, 2022, 11:19 AM IST|Source: IANS
  • Singer Shania Twain warned "you didn't want to be a girl in my house" as she opened up about her difficult childhood, growing up poor in Ontario with four siblings living with her mum Sharon and stepdad Jerry Twain, who legally adopted the children.
  • Shania told the Sunday Times about her tactics to dodge his abuse: "I hid myself and I would flatten my b**bs. I would wear bras that were too small for me, and I'd wear two, play it down until there was nothing girl about me.

Trending Photos

Shania Twain flattened her breasts as teen to avoid stepfather's sexual abuse

New Delhi: Singer Shania Twain warned "you didn't want to be a girl in my house" as she opened up about her difficult childhood, growing up poor in Ontario with four siblings living with her mum Sharon and stepdad Jerry Twain, who legally adopted the children.

Shania told the Sunday Times about her tactics to dodge his abuse: "I hid myself and I would flatten my b**bs. I would wear bras that were too small for me, and I'd wear two, play it down until there was nothing girl about me. Make it easier to go unnoticed," reports femalefirst.co.uk.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Shania Twain (@shaniatwain)

"Because, oh my gosh, it was terrible... You didn't want to be a girl in my house."

Twain added about her subsequent struggle on leaving the house: "But then you go into society and you're a girl and you're getting the normal other unpleasant stuff too, and that reinforces it.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Shania Twain (@shaniatwain)

"So then you think, 'Oh, I guess it's just s***** to be a girl. Oh, it's so s***** to have boobs'. I was ashamed of being a girl."

The singer said she started to be abused at home when she was around 10, telling The Guardian in 2018: "I feel the sexual abuse goes hand in hand with the physical and psychological abuse when it's somebody you know. I learned to block it out.

"Abusers need to manipulate you, whether it's before or after, and what I said to myself is: "OK, there's something wrong with this person and that person is not well."

Twain did not know her biological father and her stepfather Jerry and mum Sharon were killed in a car crash in 1987.

Live Tv

Shania TwainShania Twain stepfatherShania Twain surgery

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Online 'Investigation' of 'Cyber ​​Terrorist Attack'
DNA Video
DNA: When poisonous gas leaked in Bhopal in 1984
DNA Video
DNA: Who is the 'mastermind' of anti-Brahmin slogans in JNU?
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of Goldy Brar's detention
DNA Video
DNA: Allahabad HC official suspended for taking bribe using QR code
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: How does Musk's 'brain chip' work?
DNA Video
DNA: Digital currency or magic wand!
DNA Video
DNA: Why was the administration shaken by the death of a rat?
DNA Video
DNA: Bihar's 'Bloody war' of sand and supremacy
DNA Video
DNA: The shocking video of 'Atithi Devo Bhava'