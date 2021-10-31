Shatrughan Sinha says kids Sonakshi Sinha, Luv and Kush don’t do drugs, comments on Aryan Khan’s arrest

New Delhi: Veteran actor and politician Shatrugan Sinha said that his three kids - Sonakshi Sinha, Luv and Kush are not into drugs and he can proudly say that as their upbringing has been good. The 75 years old also commented on Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan’s arrest by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB).

In an interview with NDTV India, speaking about Bollywood and the problem of drugs faced by the entertainment industry, the veteran actor shared, “Chunauti ho ya na ho, aisa zaroor hona chahiye. Mera shuru se maanna hai, main toh preach aur practice karta hoon, anti-tobacco campaign karta hoon. Main humesha kehta hoon, ‘say no to drugs and shun tobacco’ (Whether it is challenging or not, they must guide their children. I practice what I preach, I am a part of anti-tobacco campaigns. I always say, ‘say no to drugs and shun tobacco’),” he said.

When asked about the challenges faced by celebrities to guide their children owing to their busy schedules, Shatrugan replied, ““Aaj main iss maamle mein bhagyashaali samajhta hoon ki mere bachche hai, Luv-Kush aur meri beti Sonakshi, main inn bachchon ke baare mein bohot fakhr se keh sakta hoon ki inki upbringing itni achchi hui hai ki inko kisi kism ki aisi koi habit ya aise maamle mein na unko kabhi suna hai, na dekha hai, na paaya hai na woh karte hai aisi koi harkat (I consider myself lucky that my children - Luv, Kush and Sonakshi… I can proudly say that their upbringing is so good that they don’t have any such habit. I have never heard them being associated with or seen them doing such things)”.

Giving parenting tips, Shatrugan urged parents to see that their kids are not getting lonely or into the wrong company or developing vices. He also advised them to have at least one meal with their kids.

Shatrugan Sinha on Aryan Khan’s drugs case

Commenting on the high-profile alleged Aryan Khan’s drugs case, Shatrugan said neither the star kid should be spared because of his identity nor he should be targeted for it.

“Justice hona chahiye aur aaj wohi hua (There should be justice and that is what has happened today),” he said, referring to Aryan finally getting bail in the case.

Earlier, Shatrugan told ETimes that Aryan is being targeted as he is SRK’s son and some people want to settle scores with him.

Aryan Khan was arrested in an alleged drug case on October 3 after getting detained a day earlier in a cruise ship. The 23 years old was granted bail on Friday (October 29) by the Bombay High Court. He walked out of the Arthur Road Jail a day later owing to documentation work being submitted to the court. Many fans rejoiced Aryan’s release outside SRK’s residence Mannat.