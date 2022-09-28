Shefali Shah shares a collage of all the looks that she has played, says 'living different lives that’s what I love...'

New Delhi: Shefali Shah is a versatile actor and there is no doubt that she is one of the best that the Hindi film industry has got today. She has always gotten into the skin of the character, from Delhi Crime to Darlings, Human, Jalsa, and many others.And now she's getting the recognition she deserves, with back-to-back awards being bestowed upon her.

Taking to social media, Shefali Shah shared a collage of the roles she has played and wrote a beautiful note. She said “ One of the important things of playing varied characters is to look like them. And it’s such an exciting process creating these women from #GauriNath in #Human to #Natasha in #AjeebDaastaans to #Rukhsana in #Jalsa & #Shamshunisa in #Darlings, these amazing directors #VipulAmrutlalShah, @kayozeirani #SureshTriveni @jasmeet_k_reen and my team @pallavisymons and @sandhyabellarae. Becoming different people, living different lives, that’s what I love the most about what I do.”

Here is the post shared by the actress:

The actress, who has been part of the industry for more than two decades now, has given great performances in all of her films. Her films have always managed to travel to the audience, and now it's time that the actress gets her due. The actress, in recent times, has also been appreciated and recognised in the international arena.

Here is the collage that was shared by the actress:

She won the award for Best Actor (Female) at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2022 for 'Jalsa' and recently she won two back-to-back international awards. Later, she also went on to win the Police Award Arts Festival Premio Apoxiomeno for the presentation of cops and the police force in art and cinema for Delhi Crime S1.

On the work front, other than Delhi Crime 2, the actress will be seen in Doctor G along with Ayushmann Khurrana and Rakul Preet Singh.