Shehnaaz Gill gets scared as she sees lion cub in a room, says, ‘Waheguru, Waheguru’- Watch

New Delhi: Shehnaaz Gill is an actress who never fails to amaze her fans, no matter what! Recently, the actress was in Dubai for the Filmfare Middle east Achievers Night and she encountered an unusual situation there. Shehnaaz shared a video on her Instagram handle and showed how she came across a lion’s cub there.

In the video, a lion’s cub can be seen roaming in the room and Shehnaaz gets shocked and scared to see him. However, there are lots of people in the room who are taking care of the cub. First we see that a scared Shehnaaz runs outside the room as she spots the cub. A few moments later, she comes back and screams ‘Waheguru’ (sikh term meaning God) as the cub is still there. In the caption of the video, Shehnaaz wrote, “main dar gayi” (I got scared).

Fans of the actress could not keep their calm seeing the hilarious video and started sharing their responses in the comments section. “Are aap to khud humari sherni ho isse mat daro,” a fan commented with smileys and heart emojis. “Waheguru sachhe badshah,” added another user.

Watch the video shared by Shehnaaz Gill

Video courtesy - Instagram

Shehnaaz came into limelight during Bigg Boss 13 when she and Sidharth Shukla made headlines for their cute bonding and relationship. The couple were popularly known as ‘SidNaaz’. Sidharth, however, passed away on September 2, 2021, after suffering a cardiac arrest. He was 40. Recently, at the Filmfare Middle east Achievers Night, Shehnaaz received an award which she dedicated to her close friend Sidharth Shukla.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shehnaaz will be making her Bollywood debut alongside Salman Khan’s much-awiated film ‘Kisi ka Bhai, kisi ki Jaan’.