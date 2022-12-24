Shehnaaz Gill gives out royal vibes in latest photoshoot, looks STUNNING in a gold embellished sharara

New Delhi: Shehnaaz Gill is one of the most loved and popular celebrities in India today. She is a fashionista and takes over the internet with her Instagram posts and videos. Her latest post in a glam gold embellished sharara has taken over the internet for all the right reasons, check it out.

Shehnaaz became a household name after she appeared in Bigg Boss, her chemistry with Sidharth Shukla is what made fans fall in love with the season.

Taking to her Instagram, the 'Honsla Rakh' actress shared a series of pictures where she can be seen wearing a heavily embroidered golden sharara and posing for the shutterbugs. The starlet looked absolutely gorgeous as she accessorised her look with heavy jewellery.

Fans flooded the comment section with heart-eye and love emojis. While one of the fans wrote, "So Beautiful Our Queen," another called her, "Desi Girl." A third one wrote, “Ye chaand saa roshan cheharaa Zulfon kaa rang suneharaa Ye jheel see neelee aankhein Koyi raaz hain in mein geheraa Taareef karu kyaa uski Jis ne tumhein banaayaa Shehnaaz kaur gill."

Shehnaaz is very active on social media and fans absolutely love her feed.

On the work front, Shehnaaz was recently seen in a music video titled 'Ghani Syaani' which marked her first collaboration with MC Square. Besides this, she also launched her chat show called Desi Vibes.

Also, she is all set to make her Bollywood debut with Salman Khan's 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan,' helmed and penned by Farhad Samji and Sajid Nadiadwala respectively. The film also stars Pooja Hegde, Venkatesh Daggubati and Parth Siddhpura among others.