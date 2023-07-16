trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2636069
Shehnaaz Gill Looks Royal In Red Lehenga, Exudes 'Desi Avatar' In New Post - Watch

Shehnaaz took to Instagram on Saturday to post a video of herself in a traditional avatar. She captioned the post, “I love myself.”

Last Updated: Jul 16, 2023, 07:13 AM IST|Source: ANI

Shehnaaz Gill Looks Royal In Red Lehenga, Exudes 'Desi Avatar' In New Post - Watch Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Actor-singer Shehnaaz Gill treated her fans with her new look by transforming into a beautiful bride.

Shehnaaz took to Instagram on Saturday to post a video of herself in a traditional avatar. She captioned the post, “I love myself.” Let's check out the video:

 

She can be seen grooving on ‘Kahani Suno 2.0.’ song in the video. Shehnaaz Gill wore a red lehenga with golden embroidery on it. She accessorised her bridal look with a statement necklace, maang tikka, bangles, rings and a big nose ring. She kept a bridal makeup look.

Shehnaaz's pictures garnered loads of likes and comments. "Wold best bridal i really love you, ma'am," a social media user commented. "Queen of hearts," another one wrote. A fan wrote, “Sana u r looking beautiful n gorgeous #shehnaazgill.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shehnaaz made her Hindi film debut in Farhad Samji's directorial 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan', where she shared the screen space with Salman Khan. The film also starred Pooja Hegde, Ventakesh Daggubati, and Bhumika Chawla in pivotal roles.

Talking about music, she collaborated with Guru Randhawa on the song 'Moon Rise' which took the internet by storm. She will also be seen in '100%', a film by Sajid Khan. John Abraham, Riteish Deshmukh and Nora Fatehi are also part of the family entertainer.

