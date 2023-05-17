Shehnaaz Gill Oozes Oomph In A Short Red Dress As She Takes A Hot Summer Tan In Phuket - In Pics

New Delhi: Actress Shehnaaz Kaur Gill, who recently made her much-talked-about debut in Salman Khan's Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is currently in Phuket, enjoying her holiday time. She took to Instagram and shared her breathtaking photos from the coral beach wearing a red hot short dress, soaking in some sun and getting a tan.

Shehnaaz Gill wrote in the caption: It's TAN o clock. Many fans commented on her timeline and hailed her new look. One person wrote: Garmi garmi garmi, while another one said: woman whose smile is open and whose expression is glad has a kind of beauty no matter what she wears...

The Bigg Boss fame star has a massive fan following on social media who simply adore her and regularly check her handle for updates.

A few days back, Shehnaaz Gill took to Twitter and thanked fans for supporting her as she bought a new flat in Mumbai. She wrote, "Each of us has cause to think with deep gratitude of those who have lighted the flame within us...for me it's my fans... I want to thank you for believing in me, always standing by me and motivating me. Love you all."

Shehnaaz Gill has also featured in many Punjabi films such as Honsla Rakh and Kala Shah Kala which earned her all the love and appreciation. But it was her successful stint in Bigg Boss 13 and camaraderie with the late Sidharth Shukla on the show which made her a household name and a rising star.