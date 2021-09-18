हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Sidharth Shukla

Shehnaaz Gill's brother Shehbaz Badesha gets Sidharth Shukla's face tattoo on his arm, says 'you will always stay alive'!

Sidharth Shukla's Bigg Boss 13 fellow contestant and close friend, Shehnaaz Kaur Gill, was inconsolable and stayed throughout the last rites rituals with family.

Shehnaaz Gill&#039;s brother Shehbaz Badesha gets Sidharth Shukla&#039;s face tattoo on his arm, says &#039;you will always stay alive&#039;!
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Former Bigg Boss contestant Shehnaaz Gill's brother Shehbaz Badesha took to Instagram and shared a picture of his latest tattoos. He got late actor Sidharth Shukla's face inked on his arm along with his sister's name. 

Shehbaz Badesha wrote: Your memories will be as real as you. You will always stay alive with me You will always be alive in our memories THANX @manjeettattooz For this

The untimely tragic demise of actor Sidharth Shukla shook the nation with grief. The ocean of fan following, his family members and friends mourned Sid's sudden death on September 2, 2021. He was 40. 

Besides Sidharth's mother and other family members, who were the most struck with this unforeseen tragedy, it was Shehnaaz Kaur Gill, whose first appearance at his funeral left all heartbroken. Shehnaaz, his Bigg Boss 13 fellow contestant and close friend was inconsolable and stayed throughout the last rites rituals with family. She was accompanied by brother Shehbaz

Several celebrities from the television and film industry came to offer condolences at Sidharth Shukla's residence and later at the Oshiwara Crematorium. Sidharth's mother was accompanied by family members as she headed for her son's last rites. 

Shehnaaz has not posted anything on her social media since Sidharth's untimely demise although her brother Shehbaaz Badesha keeps sharing motivational quotes with Sid's pictures. 

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Sidharth Shuklashehnaaz gillShehbaz BadeshaShehnaaz Kaur GillSidharth Shukla deathsidharth shukla tattoosidnaaz
Next
Story

Dia Mirza shares first picture of newborn son Avyaan as comes home after 4 months from NICU

Must Watch

PT4M43S

DNA: Indians are more attached to their offices, don't want 'Work From Home'!