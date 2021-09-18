Shehnaaz Gill's brother Shehbaz Badesha gets Sidharth Shukla's face tattoo on his arm, says 'you will always stay alive'!

New Delhi: Former Bigg Boss contestant Shehnaaz Gill's brother Shehbaz Badesha took to Instagram and shared a picture of his latest tattoos. He got late actor Sidharth Shukla's face inked on his arm along with his sister's name.

Shehbaz Badesha wrote: Your memories will be as real as you. You will always stay alive with me You will always be alive in our memories THANX @manjeettattooz For this

The untimely tragic demise of actor Sidharth Shukla shook the nation with grief. The ocean of fan following, his family members and friends mourned Sid's sudden death on September 2, 2021. He was 40.

Besides Sidharth's mother and other family members, who were the most struck with this unforeseen tragedy, it was Shehnaaz Kaur Gill, whose first appearance at his funeral left all heartbroken. Shehnaaz, his Bigg Boss 13 fellow contestant and close friend was inconsolable and stayed throughout the last rites rituals with family. She was accompanied by brother Shehbaz.

Several celebrities from the television and film industry came to offer condolences at Sidharth Shukla's residence and later at the Oshiwara Crematorium. Sidharth's mother was accompanied by family members as she headed for her son's last rites.

Shehnaaz has not posted anything on her social media since Sidharth's untimely demise although her brother Shehbaaz Badesha keeps sharing motivational quotes with Sid's pictures.