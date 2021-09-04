हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Sidharth Shukla

I will not say RIP: Shehnaaz Gill's brother Shehbaz Badesha pens heartfelt tribute to Sidharth Shukla

Sidharth Shukla's close friend, Shehnaaz Kaur Gill, was left heartbroken after this unfortunate news broke. Her visuals from the cremation ground left netizens and celebs worried. 

I will not say RIP: Shehnaaz Gill&#039;s brother Shehbaz Badesha pens heartfelt tribute to Sidharth Shukla
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Popular television and film actor Sidharth Shukla's sudden and untimely demise sent shock waves across the nation. The handsome model-turned-actor won a million hearts with his impeccable performances on the small screen and eventually won Bigg Boss 13 like a true hero. He was 40. 

Amid heavy rainfall in Mumbai, his family members, celebrity friends and fans gathered together and bid him a tearful adieu one last time. His last rites took place at Oshiwara Crematorium on September 3, 2021. 

Sidharth Shukla's close friend, Shehnaaz Kaur Gill, was left heartbroken after this unfortunate news broke. Her visuals from the cremation ground left netizens and celebs worried. She was accompanied by her brother Shehbaz Badesha. 

Shehbaz took to social media in the evening and penned a heartfelt tribute to Sidharth Shukla. He wrote: MERA SHER  U R ALWAYS WITH US AND U WILL B ALWAYS WILL TRY TO BECOME LIKE U. IT IS A DREAM NOW  AND THIS DREAM WILL COME TRUE SOON  I WILL NOT SAY RIP BECAUSE U R NOT LOVE U  @realsidharthshukla

Shehbaz first met Sidharth Shukla inside the Bigg Boss 13 house where he went as a family member-guest, supporting sister Shehnaaz Gill, and stayed for a few days. 

SidNaaz shippers are heartbroken and mourned the sudden shocking demise of Sidharth Shukla. 

May his soul rest in peace!

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Sidharth Shuklasidharth shukla last ritesShehbaz Badeshashehnaaz gillshehnaaz gill brotherSidharth Shukla deathSidharth Shukla diessidharth shukla heart attack
Next
Story

Happiest birthday Baapu: Shraddha Kapoor shares mirror selfie with father Shakti Kapoor

Must Watch

PT10M21S

DNA: Are you the owner or slave of your mobile phone?