Shehnaaz Gill coping well after Sidharth Shukla's tragic demise, reveals ex Bigg Boss contestant Abhinav Shukla

New Delhi: The untimely tragic demise of actor Sidharth Shukla shook the nation with grief. The ocean of fan following, his family members and friends mourned Sid's sudden death on September 2, 2021. He was 40.

Besides Sidharth's mother and other family members, who were the most struck with this unforeseen tragedy, it was Shehnaaz Kaur Gill, whose first appearance at his funeral left all heartbroken. Shehnaaz, his Bigg Boss 13 fellow contestant and close friend was inconsolable and stayed throughout the last rites rituals with family.

Talking to Spotboye.com, Bigg Boss 14 contestant Abhinav Shukla revealed that he and his wife Rubina Dilaik met Shehnaaz's mother after the unfortunate incident and the former is coping fine. He said, " I pray and wish all the strength to Shehnaaz Gill and Sidharth Shukla’s family. I and Rubina met her mother and she is coping well. I pray that god assuages their anguish.”

Shehnaaz has not posted anything on her social media since Sidharth's untimely demise although her brother Shehbaaz Badesha keeps sharing motivational quotes with Sid's pictures.

For the unversed, Abhinav Kohli and Sidharth Shukla kickstarted their modelling careers together with Gladrags Manhunt and Megamodel Contest in 2004.

Several celebrities from the television and film industry came to offer condolences at Sidharth Shukla's residence and later at the Oshiwara Crematorium. Sidharth's mother was accompanied by family members as she headed for her son's last rites. Close friend Shehnaaz Gill was accompanied by her brother Shehbaaz and looked completely heartbroken. She was teary-eyed and inconsolable.