Shehnaaz Gill's father says 'will never speak to her ín life' - Know why

New Delhi: One of the most popular contestants in 'Bigg Boss 13', Shehnaaz Kaur Gill aka Punjab ki Katrina Kaif is going places. Soon after the reality show ended, her professional life took a jump and Shehnaaz shot for a few music videos with popular Punjabi singers and good friend Sidharth Shukla.

Recently, Shehnaaz and Sidharth Shukla headed to Chandigarh, her hometown for a shoot and apparently didn't meet her father Santokh Singh Sukh. Reacting to it, in an interview with Tellychakkar.com, Shehnaaz's father said: “Shehnaaz shot in Chandigarh and could not come to meet her own family which is just two hours away. I came to know about her shooting in Chandigarh also through the media reports and not her personally. Her grandfather has recently undergone a knee operation but she did not bother to at least pay a visit and check on him. Now when will we get a chance to see her even I do not know as it is not often that she comes up north to shoot or visit! I do not have her manager’s contact number too to reach out to her. In fact, I have sworn never to speak to her for life!"

He added, "I have a few family friends whose kids wanted to get pictures clicked with her as they love her, however, when I requested her she refused saying that there will be too many people and that she doesn’t have time for that. She should at least meet her fans in Punjab if she has come here."

Shehnaaz has not reacted to her father's claims as yet.