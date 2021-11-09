हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Shilpa Shetty

Shilpa Shetty and hubby Raj Kundra make FIRST public appearance after porn film controversy!

Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Actress Shilpa Shetty and husband Raj Kundra made their first public appearance recently after his porn film controversy emerged. The first pictures from their trip to Himachal Pradesh have surfaced online and several fan clubs have shared it. 

Shilpa Shetty did share a few posts on her Instagram from Dharamshala trip with kids Viaan and Samisha but it was sans hubby Raj Kundra. Take a look at pictures of them together visiting a temple in Himachal Pradesh. Twinning in yellow ethnic wear, the couple offered prayers at the divine abode of goddess Shaktipeeth Shri Jawalamukhi Temple. 

A few days back, Raj Kundra deleted his social media handles after his name popped up in the pornography scandal. 

Raj Kundra was arrested on July 19 along with 11 other people on charges related to the alleged creation of pornographic films. In fact, he was named as the key conspirator in the case of creating and publishing of pornographic films. After spending two months in jail, Kundra was granted bail on September 20 by a Mumbai Court in the case on a surety of Rs 50,000. 

He was arrested by the Mumbai police's crime branch after being booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code, the Information Technology Act and the Indecent Representation of Women (Prohibition) Act. 

Kundra maintained a low profile ever since he came out of the jail and made no public appearance. 

 

