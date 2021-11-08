Shilpa Shetty's trip to Dharamshala with kids Viaan, Samisha is all about spirituality and nature!

New Delhi: Bollywood diva Shilpa Shetty is off to Dharamshala, vacationing among lush forests and clean air with her two kids - Viaan and Samisha. Since Saturday (November 6), the actress has been sharing glimpses of her trip to the scenic location on Instagram and they're too beautiful to miss.

The actress has been enjoying the sun, visiting religious sites and travelling through the lush green forests in Dharamshala along with her children. Staying consistent with her yoga practice, she even had a quiet, serene session of yoga among natural beauty.

Take a look at her vacation pictures:

Earlier, the actress had shared an adorable video of her two kids celebrating Bhai Dooj.

In the video, the two siblings were dressed in traditional outfits. Viaan, being the older brother, was trying to pose with little Samisha and teach her how to pronounce 'Bhai Dooj'. After he asks her to say, 'Happy Bhai Dooj', Samisha cutely repeats after him, leaving mom Shilpa Shetty in awe.

On the personal front, Shilpa Shetty and her husband Raj Kundra were blessed with their son Viaan in May 2021. Later in 2020, the couple welcomed their daughter Samisha who was reportedly conceived through surrogacy.

On the work front, she was last seen in the film 'Hungama 2' along with Paresh Rawal, Meezaan. It was directed by Priyadarshan.