Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra bring baby Samisha home. See first pics

New Delhi: Star couple Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra on Monday brought their newborn daughter home. Shilpa and Raj, along with son Viaan and daughter Samisha, were spotted at the airport in the evening. The couple cheerfully smiled for the cameras as they exited the airport and obliged the paps on duty with pictures of the four of them together. Samisha was carefully cradled in her mother's arms and her father and brother were by their side. This is the first time Samisha was photographed with her family.

Here are the pictures:

(Images Courtesy: Yogen Shah)

Shilpa and Raj welcomed their second child Samisha through surrogacy. She was born on February 15. A week later, Shilpa took to social media to announce the arrival of their baby girl and revealed that the family has named her Samisha Shetty Kundra.

"Om Shri Ganeshaya Namah. Our prayers have been answered with a miracle... With gratitude in our hearts, we are thrilled to announce the arrival of our little Angel," Shilpa wrote while sharing a picture of the baby's little fingers holding her hand. She said that 'Junior SSK' is in the house.

Explaining the meaning of Samisha's name, Shilpa further wrote, "'Sa' in Sanskrit is "to have" and 'Misha' in Russian stands for "someone like God". You personify this name - our Goddess Laxmi, and complete our family. Please bestow our angel with all your love and blessings. Ecstatic parents: Raj and Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Overjoyed brother: Viaan-Raj Kundra."

Elated over the baby's arrival, Shilpa's actress sister Shamita told news agency IANS, "I'm so excited to become maasi once again. Samisha is a bundle of joy and has brought in so much happiness in the family. Shilpa always wanted a daughter and I cannot be happier for the couple."

Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra married in 2009 and Viaan was born in 2012.