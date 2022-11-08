topStoriesenglish
NewsLifestylePeople
SHILPA SHETTY

Shilpa Shetty does Surya Namaskar after three months of leg injury- WATCH

Taking to Instagram to post a video of her doing the Surya Namaskar on Tuesday, Shilpa Shetty quoted Guru Nanak and said: 'He who has no faith in himself can never have faith in God.' - Guru Nanak Dev ji.'

Edited By:  Sonal Verma|Last Updated: Nov 08, 2022, 05:05 PM IST|Source: IANS
  • Shilpa Shetty, who, on the occasion of Gurpurab on Tuesday, successfully managed to do the Surya Namaskar three months after a serious leg injury that had left her immobile, has said that it was her self-belief that had enabled her to recover.
  • Taking to Instagram to post a video of her doing the Surya Namaskar on Tuesday, Shilpa Shetty quoted Guru Nanak and said: 'He who has no faith in himself can never have faith in God.' - Guru Nanak Dev ji.'

Trending Photos

Shilpa Shetty does Surya Namaskar after three months of leg injury- WATCH

New Delhi: Shilpa Shetty, who, on the occasion of Gurpurab on Tuesday, successfully managed to do the Surya Namaskar three months after a serious leg injury that had left her immobile, has said that it was her self-belief that had enabled her to recover.

Taking to Instagram to post a video of her doing the Surya Namaskar on Tuesday, Shilpa Shetty quoted Guru Nanak and said: 'He who has no faith in himself can never have faith in God.' - Guru Nanak Dev ji.'

"This teaching has stayed with me for many years now, and I believe very strongly in it. Believing in yourself and having faith that you can do anything you set your mind to is one of the best ways to lead a wholesome life. With this in mind - on the special occasion of Gurpurab, I practised the Surya Namaskara for the first time again, three months after my injury."

"Being able to achieve this milestone after being wheelchair-bound for weeks is an indescribable feeling."

The actress also wished all her followers on the occasion. She wrote: "Mere aur mere poore parivaar ki taraf se Guru Nanak Dev ji ke Parkash Parv ki aap sabhi ko dheron shubhkaamnayein."

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA
DNA: What changed in 6 years of demonetisation?
DNA
DNA: Tirupati's treasure growing every year
DNA
DNA: Who is worried with the reservation of poor?
DNA
DNA: What is the raw script of Pakistan's K-2 plan?
DNA
DNA: The 'cure' for 'quacks' of hair transplant
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; November 05, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Is pollution only Delhi's problem?
DNA Video
DNA: Reality Check of Indira Rasoi Yojana in Rajasthan
DNA Video
DNA: Is Pakistan heading towards 'Civil War'?
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; November 04, 2022