Shilpa Shetty Rejoins Family In London For Vacation

It's vacation time again as Shilpa Shetty rejoins family post work commitments. 
 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jul 10, 2023, 05:37 PM IST|Source: Bureau

New Delhi: Known for striking a balance between her personal and professional life, Actor Shilpa had returned to Mumbai from a holiday in London. After fulfilling work commitments, Shilpa has now resumed her getaway. 

Shilpa Shetty is part of the judging panel for the popular reality show India's Got Talent (IGT). She had returned to Mumbai to fulfil a shooting schedule for the show. Post work, Shilpa finally flew back to London. She recently posted an photograph from her ‘London diaries’  on Instagram. Along with posting the cute photo, Shilpa expressed, “The bestest welcome Evvvveerrr!”

 

A post shared by Shilpa Shetty Kundra (@theshilpashetty)

Apart from being a Judge on IGT, Shilpa is all set to appear in the Kannada film KD and Sonal Joshi's Sukhee next. Additionally, she has secured a role as the first female police officer in Rohit Shetty's highly anticipated Cop Universe project, titled Indian Police Force.

