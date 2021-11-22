हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Shilpa Shetty wishes 'cookie' Raj Kundra on 12th wedding anniversary with a special message!

'Sharing the good times and bearing the hard times, of trusting in love and God,' writes Shilpa Shetty for Raj Kundra on 12th wedding anniversary.

Shilpa Shetty wishes ‘cookie’ Raj Kundra on 12th wedding anniversary with a special message!
Pic courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Actress Shilpa Shetty wished her husband Raj Kundra with a heartfelt note and throwback photo collage from their wedding day on their 12th marriage anniversary on Instagram. In her note, the actress wrote, ‘12 years and not counting… Happy Anniversary, Cookie’. She also wrote about standing by each other's side through thick and thin and thanked all their well-wishers. 

“This moment and day 12 years ago, we made and continue to fulfil a promise; of sharing the good times & bearing the hard times, of trusting in love & God to show us the way… side by side, day by day 12 years and not counting… Happy Anniversary, Cookie,” wrote Shilpa.

She further wrote that their children were their ‘most prized possessions. “Here’s to many more rainbows, laughter, milestones, and our prized possessions… our children. Heartfelt gratitude to all our well-wishers, who have been with us through thick and thin,” concluded Shilpa.

Raj Kundra and Shilpa Shetty got hitched in November 2009. The couple is parents to Viaan Raj Kundra (9 years) and Samisha Shetty Kundra (1 years).  They had their daughter via surrogacy.

The family had to go through a really tough time when Raj Kundra was arrested by the Mumbai police on July 19 on charges related to the alleged creation and distribution of pornographic films. He spent two months in jail and was finally granted bail in September by a Mumbai Court on a surety of ₹50,000.

Since then the businessman has been maintaining a low profile. He has also deleted his Instagram account and was photographed just once when he visited a temple in Himachal Pradesh with Shilpa.

The actress on the other hand is active on her social media platform and often shares posts. Shilpa has also been papped multiple times with her family and at shoot venues.

