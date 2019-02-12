Shilpa Shetty's son wins gold in martial arts, dedicates award to Tiger Shroff

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra's son Viaan won an award for martial arts and dedicated his win to his idol Tiger Shroff.

Raj Kundra shared a picture of their son winning his first gold medal. Viaan has dedicated it to his inspiration Tiger Shroff. In his post, he quoted, “My sons first Taekwondo competition and gets GOLD! He dedicated it to his inspiration @tigerjackieshroff #proudfather #love #champion swipe right to see the slow-mo kick #taekwondo #winner @viaanrajkundra #1stplace.”

Tiger Shroff has recently started an MMA accredited center with his sister Krishna Shroff taken his love for Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) to a whole new level.

Tiger won a fifth-degree black belt in Taekwondo from the World Federation of Taekwondo which is a rare honor to win. has been an inspiration to many.

The actor has had a great year with Baaghi 2 being a blockbuster. He is now gearing up for Karan Johar's Student of The Year 2, after which Tiger will be seen in an action thriller opposite Hrithik Roshan.