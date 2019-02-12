हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Shilpa Shetty

Shilpa Shetty's son wins gold in martial arts, dedicates award to Tiger Shroff

Check out the picture

Shilpa Shetty&#039;s son wins gold in martial arts, dedicates award to Tiger Shroff

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra's son Viaan won an award for martial arts and dedicated his win to his idol Tiger Shroff.

Raj Kundra shared a picture of their son winning his first gold medal. Viaan has dedicated it to his inspiration Tiger Shroff. In his post, he quoted, “My sons first Taekwondo competition and gets GOLD! He dedicated it to his inspiration @tigerjackieshroff #proudfather #love #champion swipe right to see the slow-mo kick #taekwondo #winner @viaanrajkundra #1stplace.”

Tiger Shroff has recently started an MMA accredited center with his sister Krishna Shroff taken his love for Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) to a whole new level. 

Tiger won a fifth-degree black belt in Taekwondo from the World Federation of Taekwondo which is a rare honor to win.  has been an inspiration to many.

The actor has had a great year with Baaghi 2 being a blockbuster. He is now gearing up for Karan Johar's Student of The Year 2, after which Tiger will be seen in an action thriller opposite Hrithik Roshan.

Tags:
Shilpa ShettyRaj KundraViaan Raj KundraTiger Shroff
Next
Story

Shahid Kapoor pulls off a Ranveer Singh in this blingy outfit-See pic

Must Watch

PT6M46S

DNA analysis on Mulayam's statement on Modi